BLACKPINK Jennie, The Idol Cast Groove To Pop Beats At Cannes Afterparty | WATCH

K-pop star Jennie, member of the popular band BLACKPINK, made her red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2023, on Monday (May 22). Jennie was at Cannes to attend the premiere of her series 'The Idol'. Photos and videos from premiere's afterparty bash have been doing the rounds on the internet.

In a viral video, Jennie can be seen at the afterparty happily grooving to the beats of a pop song. She was accompanied by her cast, which includes Lily-Rose Depp and singer-rapper Abel Tesfaye, better know as The Weeknd. The k-pop icon sported a black and white checkered sleeveless waistcoat, which she teamed with a black skirt featuring a waist-high slit. She opted for a voluminous wavy hairdo and left her hair open. For her makeup, Jennie went with a winged eyeliner look, highlighted cheeks, and glossy lips. Take a look at the photos and videos from the event below.

Jennie Kim at the The Idol after party. pic.twitter.com/hGWLf1HEra — @21metgala (@21metgala) May 23, 2023

More about BLACKPINK Jennie's Cannes debut

BLACKPINK member Jennie walked the red carpet of the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, where her series 'The Idol' premiered. For her debut, she wore a Channel SS20 tea-length couture gown. Her ensemble featured white lace detailing and sheer black off-shoulder sleeves. She accessorised her look with a black satin bow that accentuated her wavy hair, and a pair of diamond rings. The look was loved by her fans, as one can guess looking at the enormous amount of attention and affection that Jennie is being showered with on social media.

Jennie Kim at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. pic.twitter.com/slqzmnaSr6 — @21metgala (@21metgala) May 22, 2023

Jennie walked the red carpet in connection with the premiere of her upcoming series, The Idol. The series was featured in the Out of Competition category of the film festival. Apart from Jennie, Lily-Rose and The Weeknd, the cast also includes Troye Sivan and Danny Levy. Helmed by Euphoria filmmaker Sam Levinson and executive producer The Weeknd, 'The idol' is slated for release on June 4, 2023.