BLACKPINK Jennie Gets An Invitation To Cannes 2023 After IU And Im Si-wan

The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is all set to roll its red carpet in May this year. The festival will witness the who's who of the entertainment industry. BLACKPINK member Jennie also received an invitation, her agency YG Entertainment confirmed.

Earlier this morning, the Cannes' secretariat held a press conference in Paris. During the press meet, he announced the official invitation list. The executive director of the festival, Thierry Fremo said that the team of the American series The Idol will be screened for the first time. They also announced that they have been invited to the non-competitive section.

After the news, Jennie's agency issued a statement and confirmed the news of the K-Pop idol being invited to Cannes 2023. Commenting about Jennie attending the event, they said that it's not yet decided. The official statement read, "Jennie has been invited to the film festival and whether or not she will attend is undecided."

Meanwhile, this makes her the third K-Pop star to attend the Cannes International Film Festival. Before her, Im Si-wan and IU were invited to the festival. While Siwan attended the event in 2021, IU made her appearance on the red carpet in 2022.

The Idol at Cannes 2023

The storyline of The Idol revolves around the world of the music industry. It focuses on the love story of a female pop singer. While singer The Weeknd was the executive producer of the film, Euphoria filmmaker Sam Levinson directed the film.

The movie starred Johnny Depp's daughter and actress Lily-Rose Depp, Troye Sivan, Jennie, and Danny Levy among others. The Cannes International Film Festival will be held from May 16 to May 27.