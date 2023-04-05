BTS Suga, IU Confirm Collaboration For New Song People Pt. 2 From D-Day Album

BTS member Suga and soloist IU will be coming back with another collaboration with the song titled People Part 2. BigHit Music confirmed their collaboration with their latest tweet and shared a teaser poster of the pre-release track that will be part of Suga's upcoming solo album D-Day.

Suga and IU's pre-release track People Part 2 will release on April 7 while the D-Day album will drop on April 21 at 1 PM KST. The teaser poster featured the rapper in a studio where he seemed engrossed in his music. He was surrounded by musical instruments in the picture and a large canvas was also visible in the backdrop.

BTS Suga and IU's collaboration in the past

Min Yoongi aka Suga collaborated earlier for the song titled Eight, which talked about overcoming hardships. The song was released on May 6, 2020, and was a part of the IU's coming-of-age series, which included songs like Palette and Twenty-Three. The title of the song was derived by both the K-pop idol's Korean age at that time, which was 28.

BTS Suga's solo album D-Day

BTS rapper Suga is currently gearing up to release his first solo album D-Day and the announcement was made by BTS' agency BigHit Music. D-Day will officially mark the final chapter Suga's Agust-D trilogy.

The official statement by BigHit read, "Hello, This is BIGHIT MUSIC. BTS member SUGA is releasing his first official solo album, D-DAY. D-DAY marks the concluding chapter of a trilogy by SUGA’s another moniker, Agust D, succeeding the previous mixtapes, Agust D and D-2. The album delves into the personal journey of SUGA as Agust D, offering an intimate portrayal of his life as an artist."

The statement further read, "We ask for fans’ love and support for the last chapter of his trilogy. Starting with the pre-release track set to drop on April 7, SUGA will be engaging with fans through a variety of content, including a documentary and a world tour. As SUGA embarks on his first official solo activities, we kindly request for your support. Pre-order Begins: Monday, April 3, 2023 @ 11 AM (KST) Release Date: Friday, April 21, 2023 @ 1 PM (KST). Thank you."