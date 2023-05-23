After Rose, BLACKPINK Jennie Makes Her Cannes 2023 Red Carpet Debut

BLACKPINK Jennie stunned fans as she made her highly-anticipated debut at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival. The 27-year-old star graced the event in France on Monday (May 22). Jennie was dressed in a Chanel SS20 tea-length couture gown that featured white lace and sheer black off-the-shoulder sleeves. Keeping her accessories minimal, she opted for a black satin bow accentuating her wavy hair and delicate diamond rings adorning her hands.

Jennie Kim at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. pic.twitter.com/slqzmnaSr6 May 22, 2023

Accompanied by her co-stars from the film The Idol, including The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp, Hari Nef, Moses Sumney, and the show's co-creator Sam Levinson, the BLACKPINK rapper confidently walked the carpet and posed for photographs. The Idol premiered at the festival as one of the highly anticipated Out of Competition Selections. Their greeting and posing together pictures and videos are going viral.

Following the release of photos and videos of Jennie’s Cannes appearance, fans of BLACKPINK affectionately called Blinks, couldn’t contain their excitement. Social media platforms were flooded with comments praising the star’s beauty and expressing awe at her Cannes debut. One Blink took to Twitter to write, “She's beyond pretty, she looks heavenly." Another admirer hailed Jennie as "THE MAIN EVENT THE IT GIRL THE MOST GORGEOUS PERSON TO EXIST."

she's beyond pretty she looks heavenly 😩💞 — uditi🦋 (@teutotheblink16) May 22, 2023

THE MAIN EVENT THE IT GIRL THE MOST GORGEOUS PERSON TO EXIST — isy (@winterubi) May 22, 2023

BLACKPINK Rose too makes her Cannes debut

Jennie isn't the only member of BLACKPINK to grace Cannes 2023. Just last week, Rosé made her debut at the film festival for the premiere of the Japanese drama Monster, directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda. Other Korean celebs who are expected to make their Cannes debut this year includes BTS V.