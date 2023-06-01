BLACKPINK Jisoo Tests COVID-19 Positive, Agency Confirms Her Absence From Japan Tour

BLACKPINK Jisoo recently tested positive for COVID-19. Her agency YG Entertainment confirmed the news on Weverse. They further revealed that the idol will not participate in the BORN PINK Japan concert.

The agency shared that Jisoo took a self-test on May 30 after witnessing mild symptoms. Initially, she tested negative but was tested positive on June 1. They also shared that the idol wanted to perform at the upcoming concert in Osaka, Japan but won't be a part of it anymore.

The statement read, "Hello, This is YG Entertainment. We would like to inform you that BLACKPINK member JISOO was confirmed positive for COVID-19 on June 1st. JISOO took a self-test on May 30 after showing mild cold symptoms. At first, she initially tested negative but ultimately tested positive on June 1st. JISOO was determined to perform, wanting to keep her promise with BLACKPINK fans who have been waiting for a long time, but decided not to participate in the concert for the artist’s health and the safety of all."

"Therefore, only three members, JENNIE, LISA, and ROSÉ, will participate in the [BORN PINK] World Tour concerts held in Osaka, Japan on June 3rd and 4th. We understand the anticipation and how much fans have been waiting for the performance and will do our best to present the concert as planned. We kindly ask for your strong support. We will put our utmost effort for JISOO's speedy recovery as well as the health and safety of our artists. We apologize and ask for your understanding once again. Thank you," they added.

More about BLACKPINK

K-pop group BLACKPINK is busy promoting their album Born Pink and is currently on the global BORN PINK World Tour. The all-girls group completed their concerts in China and Thailand. Their upcoming concert is in Japan which will be held on June 3 and 4. This is the group's third concert tour after the Arena tour (2018) and the In Your Area world tour.