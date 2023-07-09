BLACKPINK Lisa Steps Out With Mystery Man In Paris, Hints At New Romance

BLACKPINK member Lisa is reportedly dating Frederic Arnault. The rumoured couple's recent outing in Paris sparked the rumours. Several photos and videos from their outing are doing the rounds on social media.

3 things you need to know

Frederic Arnault is the son of Bernard Arnault, the second richest man in the world.

Previously, Lisa was rumoured to be in a relationship with NCT 127 leader Taeyong.

Frederic and Lisa were seen having a good time at a Paris restaurant.

Lisa, Frederic Arnault get cozy

BLACKPINK maknae Lisa recently stepped out in Paris with her rumoured boyfriend Frederic Arnault. In the viral photos and videos, the K-Pop idol was seen enjoying her lunch along with Arnault and their friends.

lisa blackpink dating frédéric arnault ceo of TAG Heuer Bernard Arnault paris video leaked news leak 리사 ลิซ่า ลลิสา มโนบาล 블랙핑크 #블랙핑크 pic.twitter.com/tIeICnHIwG — © (@uncopyed) July 8, 2023

Seemingly, the rumoured couple was on a date. While fans are curious to know the status of their relationship, there has been no official confirmation from the agencies on the same. For the uninitiated, Lisa is in Paris for her BORN PINK concert in the city on July 15.

Who is BLACKPINK Lisa's rumoured boyfriend?

BLACKPINK member Lisa's rumoured boyfriend Frederic Arnault is the CEO of luxury watch brand. The businessman is the son of Bernard Arnault, reportedly the second richest man in the world. This is not the first time he has been spotted with Lisa. Earlier, he was snapped while attending the idol's BORN PINK concert in Los Angeles.

(Frederic Arnault attended BLACKPINK's Born Pink concert in Los Angeles in June | Image: Frederic Arnault/Instagram)

He also shared a post on his social media handle. The photo featured the businessman along with the BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie and Rose. His caption read, "What an amazing evening for the BLACKPINK concert in LA. Congratulations and see you soon in Paris."