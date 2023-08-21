BLACKPINK Lisa Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction During Born Pink Concert In Las Vegas

BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie and Rose began their tour last year with 62 planned concerts. However, owing to their popularity and growing demand, 66 more shows were added. At one of the concerts in Las Vegas, a video of Lisa suffered a wardrobe malfunction.

BLACKPINK members Lisa has an oops moment

Lisa from BLACKPINK suffered a wardrobe malfunction at the group's Las Vegas concert during the weekend. While the K-pop group delivered great performances, BLINKs could not help but notice how Lisa tackled the wardrobe mishap on camera with grace. Lisa seamlessly recovered from the wardrobe malfunction without a squint.

The videos from the concert have been making the rounds on the internet wherein Lisa was seen dancing with Jisoo when a strap of her outfit came off. The idol was quick to notice it and swiftly reattached the broken strap while singing, without giving the issue much attention. Fans praised Lisa for her vigilant behaviour and cheered her on during the concert.

BLACKPINK to conclude their world tour in Seoul

BLACKPINK members will conclude their Born Pink world tour with two homecoming concerts. The performance will take place on September 16 and 17 in Seoul, South Korea. The tour began after the launch of their second album in October in Seoul. A few weeks ago, the four members of the band marked their seventh anniversary during their North American gig and celebrated the occasion with their fans. For the unversed, Born Pink album became the best-selling album of all time by a female group in South Korea.