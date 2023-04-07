BLACKPINK Members 'don't Get Along'? Jisoo Shuts Down Rumours With Classy Reply

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo recently opened up about the rumours surrounding beef between her fellow band members. The star recently gave an interview where she spoke about her new album ME, her living conditions as well as the rumoured conflict with the BLACKPINK members. She said that they laugh off such rumours as there is no truth to them.

While speaking with K-media, Jisoo said that the rift rumours with BLACKPINK members often make them laugh. She added that when the four members of the band are together, nothing seems impossible for them. She further said that they joke about promoting each other more, so the rumours don’t get blown out of proportion.

"I have this thought that when the 4 of us are together, there's nothing we can't do. If there are rumours we don't get along, we just laugh about it. When that happens, we joke around saying, 'Why didn't you promote my thing? It's caused these rumours we don't get along.'" Check out some of the pictures and clips from the interview below.

jisoo said whenever she and the pinks see the rumors that they don’t support each other, they just laugh it out 😭 pic.twitter.com/05Gl0aIWC8 — ٰ (@jisoogaIIery) April 7, 2023

Jisoo on living alone

Jisoo also spoke about living alone. She said that while she thinks she’s living alone in a good condition, the Flower singer often feels empty and wants to hang out with friends. She added that even when she’s hanging out with her friends, she abruptly tells them to go home. However, she added that the only friends she still has in her life are those who are not hurt by her actions.

Previously, BLACKPINK members Lisa and Jisoo went to Las Vegas ahead of their Coachella performance. After reaching the Incheon International Airport, BLACKPINK members surprised fans with an improvised performance of Jisoo’s latest single, Flower. Jisoo’s debut solo effort, ME, was released on March 31.