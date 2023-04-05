BLACKPINK Members Lisa, Jisoo Dance To Flower At Airport | WATCH

BLACKPINK members recently went to Las Vegas to prepare for their Coachella performance after the release of Jisoo's solo debut album ME. When the members reached Incheon International airport, Lisa and Jisoo gave an impromptu performance on the song Flower. The BLACKPINK duo surprised the fans with their dance moves and left BLINKs in splits. The dance performance by Lisa and Jisoo was captured by fans and soon it went viral.

In the video, Jisoo and Lisa can be seen arriving at the airport in their casual outfits. Soon, they did the signature step of Flower before Lisa asked BLINKs to show support to Jisoo. The duo happily interacted with their fans and posed for the shutterbugs before walking through the airport.

Jisoo and Lisa danced to Flower and Lisa said “Please give her lots of love” 🥺♥️ pic.twitter.com/W6TfFhJVda — 슝바🌹♥️ (@blackpinkbabo) April 2, 2023

Jisoo solo album ME

BLACKPINK Jisoo recently released her debut solo album ME along with the title track Flower. The singer looked captivating in the music video as she showcased her different moods and styles. Her music video was divided into chapter 1, 2 and 3 that highlighted Jisoo as a vocal queen and as an actor too.

In a press release, Jisoo talked about her album and said, "I continuously developed music that only I can do and that I am good at. During the process, I found a new 'me.' I completed this album which carries my story by giving personal ideas not only to music but also to concept establishment."

More on Coachella festival

Coachella festival will take place for two consecutive weekends. First from April 14 to 16 and then from April 21 to 23. Apart from BLACKPINK, Diljit Dosanjh and Pasoori singer Ali Sethi will also perform at the music festival. Other performers at Coachella include Burna Boy, Dominic Fike, Charli XCX, Blondie, Jackson Wang, Weyes Blood, The Chemical Brothers, Remi Wolf, and Jai Paul, among others.