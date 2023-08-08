BLACKPINK Turns 7: Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, Lisa Share Heartfelt Notes For BLINKs

BLACKPINK is celebrating seven years as a group on Tuesday (August 8). The all-girls group consists of Jennie Kim, Rose, Jisoo and Lisa. On the special occasion, the idols took to social media and thanked their fans.

3 things you need to know

BLACKPINK was formed under YG Entertainment and released their first album Square One in August 2016.

The group revealed the name of their fan club—Blink in 2017.

They embarked on its first world tour In Your Area 2018, which continued throughout 2019 and early 2020.

BLACKPINK Rose turns emotional

Rose thanked her fellow BLACKPINK members – Jisoo, Lisa, and Jennie- for the positivity that they have brought into her life. The 26-year-old idol reflected on her journey and expressed how the group has allowed her to surpass her wildest dreams from her days as a budding artist to now.

She shared snapshots featuring precious moments with her bandmates. The photos also included their childhood photos. Rose extended her gratitude to the pillars of their journey. She thanked not only her fellow BLACKPINK members but also the dedicated fanbase (known as Blinks), Teddy, YG Entertainment, and all those who believed in the group's vision and potential. She appreciated every individual who have been a part of their seven-year odyssey.

"Thank you, Blackpink for being such a blessing in my life. I have really been able to experience everything and more than what I have ever dreamed of growing up as an aspiring artist. My heart is so full. I cannot express my gratitude for every single person who has been a part of this seven year journey with us four," she wrote in her caption.

BLACKPINK's historic achievements

Notably, BLACKPINK's performances at Coachella marked a major milestone in their career. It made them the first K-pop girl group to grace the festival's stage. Additionally, they became the first Asian act to headline Coachella.

(BLACKPINK made their debut in 2016 with YG Entertainment | Image: Jisoo/Instagram)

The group also broke Guinness World Records and has topped charts like Billboard. Their sophomore album, Born Pink, debuted on top of the Billboard 200, a feat not accomplished by an all-female group since 2008.