BLACKPINK Jennie Opens Up About The Challenges Of Being A K-Pop Idol: I Was Scared To...

Fresh off her performance with her group at BST Hyde Park music festival, BLACKPINK Jennie recently appeared as a guest on Dua Lipa’s podcast Dua Lipa: At Your Service. During the conversation, the singer opened up about handling the pressures of being a K-Pop idol. She revealed she was not allowed to do a lot of things in life. This eventually affected her to the extent she was afraid to even express herself.

2 things you need to know

Jennie Kim is part of the world-renowned girl group BLACKPINK.

She recently made her acting debut in the HBO show The Idol.

Jennie reveals she was scared to express herself

Talking about the restrictions she faced as a K-Pop idol, Jennie said, “Starting my career in Korea as a K-pop artist has restricted so many sides of me, where it wasn’t just allowed to be shown because I’m a K-pop idol. And I was scared, I think, also to express myself."

However, the rapper added as she grew older she was able to express herself. People also saw it as her breaking boundaries rather than ‘she’s doing something that she’s not allowed to do’. Jennie believes she was able to open a new chapter for people who are starting in the music business in Korea.

Jennie explained after a point she stopped being scared and started expressing herself more freely. This made her realise that she wants to set an example for other young people in Korea. The K-Pop star said she wants to break more boundaries for people in her culture. She wants them to understand that people should not be judged for expressing themselves

(Jennie debuted in the four-member group BLACKPINK in 2016 | Image: Instagram)

Jennie on dealing with the online criticism

Jennie also discussed her concert appearances and the criticism she has occasionally faced. She claimed that she said that such things affect her more than the other group members, Jisoo, Rose, and Lisa. This makes it difficult for her to deal with the trolling.