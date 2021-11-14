BTOB’s Yook Sungjae And Hyunsik, PENTAGON’s Jinho Get Discharged From Military

BTOB members Yook Sungjae and Hyunsik and PENTAGON’s Jinho have officially been discharged from mandatory military service that takes place in South Korea. The K-pop idols enlisted on the same day and the official date of their discharge was on November 14, 2021. All three artists took to their respective social media handles to update their fans and followers about their discharge.

As per Soompi, K-pop idols Yook Sungjae, Hyunsik and Jinho have e officially been discharged from their mandatory military service. Yook Sungjae previously took to his Instagram and shared a selfie on Instagram with the caption, "D-Day," celebrating his official discharge date. Yook Sungjae and Hyunsik also conducted a V Live broadcast to commemorate their return with fans.

Meanwhile, Hyunsik shared a handwritten letter that roughly translated to-

"Dear Melody, Hello, this is Hyunsik. How have you been? Just like I promised before I left, I have returned well and in good health. I really missed you! I’ve been thinking and waiting for the day that Melody and BTOB would meet again, and now the moment I dreamed of has finally arrived. It took longer than I thought, but it’s a meeting that is more beautiful because we waited. Thank you again and again for waiting. It is really difficult to express my feelings for Melody and all the things I want to say in a few words. For Melodies who waited for me for a long time, I will work hard to express my sincere feelings to them for a long time. Let’s fly together while looking in the same direction and going at the same pace."

PENTAGON’s Jinho took to his Instagram and shared a photo of him and his father and wrote, "Thank you to all those who waited for my discharge. I’ve been working hard to prepare and spent time with my family! (This photo is of me and my father at my parents’ 30th wedding anniversary photo shoot.) I’ll see you with a bright image tomorrow, I miss you! Let’s meet tomorrow."

Image: Twitter/@OFFICIALBTOB/@jinhogwarts