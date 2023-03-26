BTS ARMY Decodes Jimin's Cute Moment That Was Edited Out Of The Tonight Show

Jimin was a guest at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The BTS member arrived solo on the show for the first time and shared some details about his debut solo album FACE and what inspired it's making. Host Jimmy and Jimin shared some fun moments on the show and the latter also perfomed his track Like Crazy for the studio audience.

Meanwhile ARMY has managed to decode the context of a promotional photo featuring Jimin and Jimmy. Unfortunately, this part did not make it to the final cut of the episode but will nevertheless be a priceless moment for the fans.

Jimin's cute reaction to not knowing English

In the photo, Jimin slammed the table in cute manner. ARMY said this was his reaction to not knowing English. During the show, Jimmy asked questions in English and Jimin replied in Korean. However, he did say a few lines in English, but most of his segment was in Korean.

According to an audience member, Jimin pulled a little joke with Jimmy. As per the member, Jimmy's questions were in English and Jimin would take some time to process and answer. But at one point, he decided to skip the answer and said, “I don’t speak English!” and slammed the table in a cute manner.

Jimin performs Like Crazy live

Jimin recently released his debut solo album FACE and also launched the music video of Like Crazy on YouTube. He performed the song for the audience at The Tonight Show. In some of the pictures, he prepared with the crew ahead of his performance. The audience at the time of the show’s taping was limited to some 70. Throughout the filming, fans cheered for Jimin and at every mention of BTS.

Meanwhile, Jimin also became highest ranking Korean soloist on the United Kingdom Official Charts with Set Me Free Pt 2 release from FACE album.