BTS Jin Reunites With Jungkook, RM, Suga, J-Hope In Viral Photo; ARMY Misses V And Jimin

BTS Jin, who has been serving in the Korean military, reunited with his band members. The image of the BTS reunion has been going viral on social media and the ARMY is celebrating the coming together of the Bangtan Boys after a long time. Jin has been serving in the military since December last year and has completed 100 days of his service. The duration of the mandatory military service is 18-21 months.

Did Bangtan Boys reunite after Harry Styles concert?

RM, Jungkook, Suga and V recently attended Harry Styles' concert in Seoul. The As It Was singer is touring the world as part of his Love on Tour show. ARMY believes that Jin, who took a leave from the service, met his BTS mates after the concert. Min Yoongi aka Suga shared the picture. Jin aka Kim Seokjin stood with RM and Suga by his side. J-Hope and Jungkook were also in the photo. Jimin and Kim Taehyung aka V also met Jin but were not in the picture.

MY HEART!!!!!!



💜💜💜💜💜💜💜



KIM SEOKJIN, WE MISSED YOU 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/OZJ2n00YVK — mt ⁷ (@mintmochatae) March 25, 2023

Harry Styles poses with BTS members

After the Harry Styles concert in Seoul, the British singer posed with BTS members Kim Taehyung, Jungkook, RM and Suga. While RM and Jungkook covered their faces with masks, Suga wore a tiger print hat, black bomber jacket and trousers and V was dressed in a red jacket and blue denim.

Harry backstage with Taehyung, Jungkook, RM and Suga from BTS in Seoul, South Korea (via rkive) pic.twitter.com/7rJdJda0Bi — HSD (@hsdaily) March 21, 2023

J-Hope to serve in the military

Jin is the eldest member of BTS. After his enlistment in the Korean military, J-Hope shared that he has begun his enlistment process and will soon be joining the military. Meanwhile, BigHit founder and HYBE chairman Bang Si-hyuk shared that BTS comeback may be pushed beyond 2025.