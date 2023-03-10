BTS Drops Concept Photos Of Jimin From His Solo Album FACE

Big Hit Music dropped BTS Jimin's first set of concept photos from his upcoming solo album titled FACE. The pictures titled 'Hardware ver.' are portraying the singer in a different avatar with spikes growing on his neck and face. Fans can't stop gushing over Jimin's dark visuals.

In the series of photos, Jimin can be seen flaunting the small tattoos between his ear to his neck paired with some piercings on his face. While, in one of the pictures, the artist can be seen donning a black leather jacket as he gazes right into the camera with vigor and wet hair.

On the other hand, in the last photo, he keeps a calm look by facing up with his eyes closed.

Take a look at the pictures here:

As soon as the entertainment company posted the photos, the BTS army went gaga over them and took to the comments section to express their reactions. Meanwhile, Big Hit Entertainment talked about the photos and said, "The photos conceptually depict the meanings of the album title, which means ‘face’ as a noun and ‘to face’ as a verb. They portray Jimin’s resolution to move forward after facing himself entirely."

BTS Jimin reveals his promotion schedule for solo album FACE

BTS Jimin shared a photo of his promotion schedule for his solo album FACE on his social media handles. According to his promotional schedule, Jimin plans to pre-release the song on March 17. Before that, on March 13, he will pre-release the poster of his song, and on March 15 he will share the teaser of the music video.

Later on March 16, Jimin plans to post the short version of the teaser. The official release date of the album is March 24.