BTS Festa 2023: RM, Jungkook To Perform For ARMY; Date, Time And How To Watch In India

BTS Festa is an annual event organised by the K-Pop band BTS every year. The event is organised to celebrate their debut anniversary with their fans, the ARMY. As the band commemorates its 10th debut anniversary this year on June 13, the BTS Festa 2023 serves as a reminder of the remarkable journey they have embarked on together to global fandom.

The grand event will be held on June 17 at Yeouido Hangang Park. Ahead of the celebration, here's everything to know about the event.

BTS Festa: An extravaganza of special activities

(BTS members pose for annual FESTA portrait | Image: Twitter)

The BTS Presents Everywhere project at BTS Festa will take charge at Yeouido on June 17, providing a day full of fun activities for the BTS ARMY. The programs includes 10 years of BTS, RUN BTS stage outfits, 10th Festa Monument, BTS Family portraits, Bring The Song: My BTS Playlist, a Temporary tattoo booth, Partner event booth, BTS Live Screen, and more.

While the BTS Live Screen will be from 12:00 pm to 10:00 pm, the other events will be from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm. While RM, Jungkook and V will attend the event, Suga, Jin and J-Hope will skip it. Suga is currently busy with his AgustD solo tour. He will be performing at Singapore on June 17. Apart from him, Jin and J-Hope are serving in military.

RM's special event at Yeouido

(RM will interact with fans at BTS FESTA 2023 | Image: Twitter)

As part of the 2023 BTS Festa, the group's leader RM will be conducting a special event to connect with fans at Yeouido. This onsite radio program will provide an opportunity to the fans to interact with RM in person. Titled 'It's 5 PM, and This is Kim Namjun', RM will interact with fans at the ARMY Lounge for one hour, creating a memorable experience for everyone in attendance.

Jungkook narrating the fireworks show

(Jungkook will narrate fireworks show at BTS FESTA 2023 | Image: Twitter)

One of the highlights of the BTS 10th debut anniversary celebrations is a mesmerizing firework show, narrated by the youngest member, Jungkook. The fireworks will be synchronised with BTS' music, creating a stunning visual and auditory spectacle. This unique event symbolises the group's journey and celebrates their incredible achievements over the past decade.

Following RM's event, the 'BTS 10th Anniversary Fireworks Show' will take place from 8:30 pm to 9:00 pm KST. While fans can enjoy the fireworks from various locations, a 'Firework Spectacle Zone' will be reserved for raffle winners, offering them the best spot for an up-close experience.

When and where to watch BTS Festa 2023 Live in India

(BTS Festa 2023 will stream on Weverse Live | Image: Twitter)

BTS Festa 2023 at Yeouido will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Yeouido Hangang Park. The Exhibition and Experiential Spaces will be the main event site, opening at 12 pm KST. Fans from India and around the world can join in the celebration through online streaming on Weverse Live (Simulcast live) at 8:30 am and delayed streaming on a vertical screen on TikTok.