BTS Jimin Drops Dear ARMY Music Video Ahead Of Band's 10-year Anniversary

Jimin recently took the BTS ARMY by surprise, revealing a gift he had in store for them. Jimin released the music video for a hidden track from his solo debut album, Face. This comes just ahead of BTS' 10-year anniversary on June 13.

The ARMY and Jimin's fans in particular were largely left overwhelmed with his gesture. Fans were over the moon with the clip, with many appreciating its soft tune. A lot of the fans even pointed out the particularly meaningful lyrics of the song, dedicated to them.

BTS Jimin shares a live clip of hidden track

(Jimin dedicates song to BTS Army | Image: BANGTABTV/YouTube)



Jimin shared a clip of the video with his fans during a live session. The song, called Dear ARMY is particularly dedicated to the expansive and loyal fanbase the Korean boy band as acquired over their 10 years in the spotlight. Dear ARMY, about which nobody had any prior knowledge, is a hidden track which is part of Jimin's debut solo album called Face.

The lyrics of the song, addressed to the fans, expresses Jimin's gratitude and appreciation for them as they detail how though his feelings for the ARMY may sound "cliche", but he still wants them to be happy. The song also detailed the ARMYs unwavering support for Jimin and the boy band through their ups and downs.

The 2023 BTS Festa

(BTS launches this year's Festa | Image: Big Hit Entertainment)



Jimin's surprise has come as part of this years BTS Festa which is particularly geared to celebrating the boy bands 10-year anniversary. The BTS Festa commenced on May 30 and has been following the blueprint of previous years with the group releasing songs, content and the likes as they countdown to their anniversary. The band debuted on June 12, 2013 with their album 2 Cool for Skool.