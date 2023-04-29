BTS J-Hope Holds Rifle In Leaked Photos From Military Camp, ARMY In Shock

BTS rapper Jung Ho-seok, popularly known as J-Hope, is currently in the South Korean military service. The idol, who was enlisted on April 18 is serving military duties. His photos from the military training camp are doing the rounds on social media.

In the recent photo, J-Hope or Hobi could be seen holding a rifle in his arms. He sported a camouflage uniform and a helmet. The idol's new avatar took his fans by total surprise. As per the reports, J-Hope is a part of the Baekho New Corps the 36th Infantry Division boot camp. He will undergo basic training for five weeks before being deployed as an active soldier on duty. Take a look at the tweets of fans reactions below.

J hope military photo 💜💜💜💜 fighting Army

About J-Hope's enlistment

BTS member J-Hope's agency BigHit Music issued a statement about Hobi enlisting in the army that read, "Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We thank all the fans for your continued support for BTS and would like to update you on J-Hope’s upcoming enlistment into the military. J-Hope will fulfil his required time with the military by enlisting in the army. Please note that there will be no official event on the day of his entry."

"The entrance ceremony is a time to be observed by military personnel and their families only. To prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, fans are advised to refrain from visiting the site. Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts," they added.

"We also advise you not to get adversely affected by purchasing unauthorized tours or product packages that illegally use the artist’s IP. Our company will take necessary action against any attempts at commercial activity making unauthorized use of such IP. We ask for your continued love and support for J-Hope until he completes his military service and returns. Our company will also strive to provide all the support he needs during this time. Thank you," the agency concluded.