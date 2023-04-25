BTS Rapper J-Hope First Photo From Military Service Leaks Online

BTS rapper J-Hope is currently serving his mandatory duties in the South Korean military service and he was enlisted on April 18. Soon after he joined the military, a few pictures of him in the army uniform went viral. In the photos, he appeared in his buzz cut look and looked cheerful with his fellow trainees. Reportedly, he is a part of the Baekho New Corps the 36th Infantry Division.

In the first photo, J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok sported his new haircut as he enjoyed his meal with other trainees. He was seen making a thumbs-up sign while flashing his adorable smile. In the next photo, he was seen wearing his military camouflage uniform while making a finger heart. He teamed his uniform with a military cap and his name card ranked him as number one. Reportedly, he has been getting some basic education regarding military services and will be in the training period for at least five weeks. Following that, he will be allowed to serve as an active soldier. Check out the posts below.

OMG....JUNG HOSEOK IN THE UNIFORM 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/sCPoVYhBqw — jayvee (@uarmyvibe) April 25, 2023

BTS members bidding farewell to J-Hope

Before Hobi left for his military service, BTS members came together and bid farewell to their Hobi hyung. In the pictures, J-Hope's bandmates posed with him in casual outfits. They also posed with their hands placed on top of the rapper's shaved head. Sharing the photo, the BTS members wrote, "We love you j-hope." Check out the photos below.

BigHit announcing J-Hope's enlistment

BigHit Music released a statement that read, "Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We thank all the fans for your continued support for BTS and would like to update you on J-Hope’s upcoming enlistment into the military. J-Hope will fulfil his required time with the military by enlisting in the army. Please note that there will be no official event on the day of his entry."

They further added, "The entrance ceremony is a time to be observed by military personnel and their families only. To prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, fans are advised to refrain from visiting the site. Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts."

Towards the end, they wrote, "We also advise you not to get adversely affected by purchasing unauthorized tours or product packages that illegally use the artist’s IP. Our company will take necessary action against any attempts at commercial activity making unauthorized use of such IP. We ask for your continued love and support for J-Hope until he completes his military service and returns. Our company will also strive to provide all the support he needs during this time. Thank you."