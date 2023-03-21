BTS Jimin's Set Me Free Team Reacts To Criticism Over Heavy Use Of Autotune

BTS' Jimin recently released the music video of his song Set Me Free Pt 2 from his solo album FACE. It became the fastest solo to reach 100 #1's in iTunes history, it also swept charts and earned the biggest first-day Spotify debut by a K-pop idol. However, the song received some negative comments, especially because of the use of autotune in some parts of the song.

According to a comment, the song Set Me Free Pt 2 had some low-quality sound choices because of its choir sounds and fake brass. The comment further said that the music sounded "super cheap" and software-generated tunes reduced the feel of it. Soon after this, a section of social media users started criticised the song.

However, musician Nick Lee took to his social media handle to address the situation and dropped a series of photos and a video with the screenshot of the comment to hit back on the criticism with facts. In the caption he wrote, "Set me free pt. 2 by Jimin of Bighit Music OUT NOW!! I did additional production & (real) horns on it, thank u so much Jimin and Pdogg for making an amazing song and letting me be a part." In the caption of his post, Nick made it clear that he was the one who played the horns in BTS Jimin's song.

Pdogg, the main producer of Set Me Free, and a long-time colleague of BTS, also liked Nick Lee's post on Instagram.

Who is Nick Lee?

Nick Lee is a Korean songwriter, producer, and a trombonist from Seoul who has worked with several renowned productions including Ash from SEVENTEEN, Industry Baby from Lil Nas X, and On My Way Feat. Jackson Wang from Epik High, among others. Recently, he worked with Jimin on his hit track Set Me Free Pt. 2.