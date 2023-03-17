BTS Jimin Flaunts Body Art In Set Me Free Part 2 Music Video

BTS' Jimin solo career is on a roll after the release of his new song titled Set Me Free Pt. 2 from the album titled FACE. After the singer teased the song earlier this week, he dropped the song on March 17th and the ARMY went gaga over it. The song featured Park Jimin dancing to the latest track along with a group of dancers in the background. In the song, the BTS member talked about breaking shackles and flying toward freedom.

Park Jimin's Set Me Free Pt. 2 is a Korean hip-hop song with lyrics focusing on the singer's emotions of pain, sadness and how he wants to break free from such painful emotions. The music video featured Jimin gazing into the camera in a black outfit while words were tattooed on his body.

The lyrics of Set Me Free Pt. 2 went on like, "I got a good time/Yeah time to get mine/I wandered into a maze/Hennessy and night/I never stop, I never stop/Again, repeat/I never stop, f*** all your opps/Finally free. Ah, yeah, ah, yeah/ I'm standing at the edge/ Not yet, not yet/ I won't look back/ Now yeah, now yeah/ Fly away, butterfly-y-y/ Finally free-e-e."

Jimin speaking about his new track from FACE

In an interview with Consequence, Jimin opened up about his new song and said, "You know, the members felt very nervous before releasing their solo albums, but compared to those feelings, their results were absolutely great. I don’t want to be an embarrassment to my members. I want to be a proud member of BTS. This album talks about how I look back on myself and how I overcame… If people understand the emotions I’m trying to express, I’ll consider the album a success."

The BTS member then continued by saying, "First, we tried to focus on the performance and express the really intense vibe of the song. The key point was freedom — and actually, we were drinking at the time. This is the last track on the album; the last of the emotions. It’s very intense, so I wanted to announce a Jimin solo in an impactful way."