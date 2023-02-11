BTS' Jimin To Release His New Album In March; Hints At Surprise Announcement

BTS member Park Jimin recently revealed that his solo album will be released in March this year. The singer made the announcement on February 10, when he came live on the fan website Weverse. At the end of the stream, Jimin also hinted at a surprise announcement to be made on February 11.

According to a fan page's translation, the singer said, “I need to go today, there’s people waiting for me, maybe next time I’ll be able to stay even longer.. anyway something could even come out tomorrow.. you never know.. something could even come out tomorrow."

Watch the video here:

In other news, Jimin was recently announced as the global brand ambassador for the luxury designer label. The 27-year-old K-pop idol made his debut at Dior's Paris fashion show.

The Filter singer also released a single in collaboration with Big Bang's Taeyang in January titled Vibe. This was his first official solo project following the septet's announcement of their sabbatical and the decision to focus on solo projects.

The Bangtan boys are currently focussing on their solo careers and will likely return as a group in 2025. The group's eldest member Jin is currently enlisted in mandatory military service, since December 2022. Other members will have to head to the boot camp for their military training as well.