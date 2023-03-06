BTS' Jungkook Calls Out Fans For Following Him To Gym

BTS' Jungkook recently opened up about an incident where the fans of the idol stalked him to his gym to meet him. Jungkook, during his Weverse live stream on Saturday (March 4), admitted that this is not the first time something like this has happened to him but in the past he just kept quiet.

During the live session, Jungkook said "I was about to go home but there were people outside (the gym). It wasn’t an official schedule so… that’s right. I am drunk. That’s why I am talking about things like this."

“I turn on a live when I think of ARMYs when I am at home or eating or working out, but when you come to find me… that’s not right. When would I talk about things like this? If it was in the past I wouldn’t have been able to talk about things like this but it’s been a while since we debuted and we know so much about each other, I’m a human too," he added.

Jungkook deletes his Instagram account

Earlier, Jungkook startled his followers by deleting his Instagram account. Several followers believed that Jungkook was having a problem or that his account had been hacked and deleted. Afterwards, Jungkook acknowledged that he deactivated it on purpose and gave his reasons for leaving the platform.

Jungkook took to Weverse and said that he deleted his account because he wasn’t using it at all. The BTS singer reassured fans that his account wasn’t hacked. Even though he told his followers that he’s left the platform for good, he added that he would rather use Weverse to do live streams with fans now and again.

On the work front, the Bangtan boys are currently focusing on their solo careers and will likely return as a group in 2025. The group's eldest member Jin is currently enlisted in mandatory military service, beginning in December 2022.

The other member J-hope also announced he has started his military enlistment process. The rest of the members of the group will have to head to the boot camp for their military training as well.