BTS Jungkook On His Unhealthy Behaviour: If I Made A Mistake...

Boy band BTS recently celebrated their milestone 10-year anniversary. As part of the celebrations, Jungkook released a solo track, titled Seven. Now, in a recent interview, the K-pop idol opened up about his life's 'one big goal' . He also revealed unhealthy patterns of behaviour he had identified within himself, early in his career.



3 things you need to know

Band members Jin and J-Hope are currently serving in the military.

The band extensively celebrated the run up to their 10-year anniversary the official date for which was June 13.

BTS is planning on a complete reunion with all 7 band members, sometime in 2025.

BTS Jungkook reveals his one big goal



In an interview with an international publication, BTS Jungkook opened up about his "one big goal". The global K-pop idol shared that he would like to become a "giant pop star". When it was pointed out to him that he has already achieved that feat, Jungkook elaborated on how he personally does not find that to be the case.

(Jungkook's solo track Seven has garnered a lot of praise | Image: Twitter)

He said, "I only have one, big goal, and it’s to be a giant pop star. I’m not thinking about what the next concept I pursue is going to be or anything." Elaborating on his style of working, Jungkook further shared how he does not believe in meticulously planning each move and has often found himself working intuitively.



BTS Jungkook reflects on harmful past patterns

In the interview, Jungkook also spilled the beans on certain behavioral patterns in the past which he has identified as harmful. Jungkook revealed how earlier, he used to find it tough to come to terms with mistakes he may had made. He shared how he used to torture himself. He said, "In the past, if I made a mistake, I felt weighed down by that moment and tortured myself with it, but now if I do something wrong I just tell myself to do better and keep practicing." Jungkook also stated how he has consciously worked towards taking it a little easy