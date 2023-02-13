BTS' Jungkook Reveals He Was Confused About His FIFA World Cup 2022 Performance In Qatar

BTS’ Jungkook explained the misunderstanding he had ahead of his highly-acclaimed November 2022 performance at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Qatar. The behind-the-scenes footage and pictures of Jungkook were released recently. Jungkook said that he initially thought that all the BTS members would be performing together.

Jungkook said during a backstage interview released by BIGHIT MUSIC that he presumed the performance of BTS’ song ‘Dreamers’ will be delivered by the entire band. He further added that he “broke out in cold sweat” after realising that he would be delivering the performance all alone.

A fan took to Twitter and posted a clip from the interview:

We all thought initially BTS were performing there.. maybe it was the first idea… but Jungkookie was finally the one to do it.. It was a challenge but he did an AMAZING job. Proud of you babe 🥰💛💜 #PROUDOFJUNGKOOK pic.twitter.com/IoLnmbHAlk — Hickey & ramen nation (fan acc) 💜💛🍜👨‍❤️‍💋‍👨 (@hickeyramenJMJK) February 12, 2023

The footage from the event’s backstage also revealed how Jungkook wasn’t familiar with the choreography ahead of landing in Qatar.

The singer followed up by revealing that he hoped he’d only have to record the song and not perform it all alone. However, he ended up delivering the performance without any hindrances.

Jungkook's 'Dreamers' performance

Jungkook performed his World Cup song ‘Dreamers’ at the opening ceremony, which was produced by RedOne, the famous Moroccan singer, songwriter and producer. He shared the stage while delivering the performance with Qatari artist Fahad Al Kubaisi.

The BTS singer’s performance also made history, as he became the first Korean artist to take the stage at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony. Moreover, ‘Dreamers’ has gone on to become one of the biggest hits from Jungkook.