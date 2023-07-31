BTS Jungkook Reveals Plans For India Visit, Names His Favourite Desi Cuisine

BTS member Jeon Jungkook has been actively engaging with fans in Weverse live sessions, where he answers questions left by curious ARMYs. During a recent live session, he was asked about his plans to visit India. He also revealed his favourite Indian food.

Jungkook has often shared his fondness for Indian culture.

Recently, he greeted his fans with 'namaste'. During one of the live sessions, he was also seen grooving to Naatu Naatu.

The Golden Maknae recently released his debut single SEVEN.

BTS Jungkook is in love with Indian cuisine

In another interesting revelation during the live session, Jungkook admitted his love for Indian food. When asked if he has ever tried Indian cuisine, he enthusiastically shared his favorite dishes.

The Golden Maknae revealed that he enjoys Indian food, particularly mentioning "naan with chicken makhani" as one of his favorites. He also mentioned that he wants to visit India, but currently, there are no concrete plans for the same.

🐰Chicken makhani. You know naan? You dip it in the curry and eat it. I really love that. Eating it with curry. God, I want to eat it so bad. It’d be delicious. I'm hungry. I’m starving. Please don't talk about food. I beg you



JUNGKOOK LIVE

"Chicken makhani. You know Naan? You dip it in the curry and eat it. I really love that. Eating it with curry. God, I want to eat it so bad. It’d be delicious. I'm hungry," he said.

BTS members' love for Indian culture and cuisine

This is not the first time BTS members have shown their fondness for Indian culture and cuisine. In the past, J-Hope was seen relishing naan with curry during the filming of BTS's variety series Bon Voyage season 4. Jimin had also mentioned his liking for Biryani, while Yoongi aka Suga expressed his interest in Bollywood films and his desire to visit India.

(BTS Jungkook's latest album SEVEN was a massive hit | Image: Twitter)

Meanwhile, Jungkook also revealed his plans to release a mini-album by November, along with another single before that. His debut single SEVEN has already been a massive success and broke several records.