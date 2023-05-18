BTS Jungkook Receives Death Threats After Rejecting ARMY's Food?

In a recent turn of events, BTS member Jungkook has allegedly received death threats following his reported refusal to consume food sent by one of his fans. The K-pop singer had previously urged his fans not to send him food, which apparently upset one particular fan, leading to the disturbing threats. Concerned fans urge heightened security measures while expressing worries for his safety.

The news of the alleged death threats against Jungkook has left ARMYs, the dedicated fanbase of BTS, both furious and disappointed. Social media platforms are now inundated with passionate pleas from Jungkook’s fans, urging Bighit Music, the agency managing BTS, to take swift and strict action against the individuals responsible for making such threats. Many fans are also requesting enhanced security measures to ensure Jungkook’s safety.

One tweet expressed concern for Jungkook’s well-being, stating, "Protect Jungkook and ensure his safety as death threats have been made against him by an account claiming they have access to his home address since they are the ones who SENT HIM FOOD. His safety is of utmost priority. TAKE ACTION IMMEDIATELY!!!!" Another fan called upon Bighit Music directly, emphasizing, "We urge you @BIGHIT_MUSIC to take action against the person who is sending death threats to Jungkook. They know his address and send him food. You better do something. TAKE ACTION IMMEDIATELY. HYBE, PROTECT YOUR ARTIST. PROTECT JUNGKOOK." As of now, neither Jungkook nor Bighit Music has issued an official statement regarding these alleged threats.

Protect Jungkook and ensure his safety as death threats had been made against him by an account claiming that they have access to his home address as they are the one that SENT HIM FOOD. His safety is of utmost priority. TAKE ACTION IMMEDIATELY!!!! @HYBEOFFICIALtwt… pic.twitter.com/KbpN1HajwV — JK DAILY ⁹⁷𝄞ʲᵏ🦋♍️ (@Daily_JKUpdate) May 14, 2023

We urge you @BIGHIT_MUSIC to take action against the person who is sending death threats to jungkook. First that person knows his address and send him foods. You better so something. TAKE ACTION IMMEDIATELY. HYBE PROTECT YOUR ARTIST. PROTECT JUNGKOOK pic.twitter.com/zNzgwKVl0W — shawtyyy._. (@BabyKoo44702743) May 15, 2023

Mass report and block this person sending death threats to jungkook, this is the same person who sent him food. Also email it to BH too. I reported them on Ig but they aren't taking them down so please gather everyone asap (@/chu02859) pic.twitter.com/BSTdKXM79I — Tima⁷ (I. A 📚) (@idktwiternamejk) May 14, 2023

Jungkook's warning to fans

On the fan website Weverse, Jungkook posted a kind but stern statement requesting his fans to refrain from bringing food to his home. In addition, Jungkook threatened legal action against them if they don't stop. In a note on Weverse, Jungkook wrote, "Please don't send food delivery to my house. Even if you send it, I won't eat it. I'm thankful for the thought but since I eat well by myself you (the sender) can buy and eat it I'm requesting. If it's sent one more time, I'll inquire about the order number on the receipt and take measures. Therefore, please stop."

However, it is worth noting that this is not the first time a BTS member has faced such alarming circumstances. Last year, both Jimin and V also received death threats, prompting Bighit Music to take legal action against perpetrators involved in malicious activities targeted at BTS.

In a previous statement, Bighit agency asserted their commitment to combating these types of incidents, stating, ‘Our company regularly initiates legal proceedings against perpetrators of malicious activities related to BTS, including defamation, personal attacks, sexual harassment, the spread of groundless information, and ill-intentioned criticism." While fans anxiously await an update on the situation, they hope that Bighit Music will continue to prioritize the safety and well-being of their beloved artist, Jungkook.