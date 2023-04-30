BTS Jungkook, SEVENTEEN Mingyu Play With Fan At An Event | WATCH

BTS member Jungkook and SEVENTEEN member Mingyu recently attended Louis Vuitton's after-party. The event was held to celebrate the brand's Pre-Fall 2023 collection. The close friends made a stylish appearance at the event.

Jungkook opted for a casual yet chic avatar. He wore a basic black T-shirt teamed with blue denim and a denim jacket. He completed his look with a brown beanie. On the other hand, Mingyu sported a white plain T-shirt teamed with black baggy pants and a black and white printed jacket. The videos from the event are doing the rounds on social media. In one of the videos, the K-Pop idols can be seen indulging in a conversation. In another video, Jungkook and Mingu can be seen playing with a Chinese fan. Their cute interaction left fans in awe. Take a look at their videos.

Upcoming projects of Jungkook and Mingyu

On the professional front, Jungkook's group BTS is currently on a hiatus owing to the member's mandatory military service. Jin and J-Hope are currently serving in the military. The members who are likely to return as a group in 2025, are currently focusing on their solo careers. Taking about Mingyu's upcoming projects, he is gearing up for the release of his group SEVENTEEN's album release titled FML.