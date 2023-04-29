Dylan Sprouse's Video Updating Fans About BTS Jimin's Arrival At An Event Goes Viral

BTS member Park Ji-min, popularly known as Jimin recently attended Tiffany & Co event in New York City. The event also witnessed Dylan Sprouse and his Hungarian model-girlfriend Barbara Palvin. The Suite Life of Zack and Cody actor updated fans about the K-Pop idol's arrival.

Dylan's reaction was captured by several fans and has gone viral. The fans loved the way he updated them about Jimin's arrival at the event. The viral video managed to gain more than 2 million views till now. As he walked down Tiffany's blue carpet, he noticed a crowd of enthusiastic fans who were screaming Jimin's name. He walked towards them and said, "Guys, don't worry. Jimin is coming play" in a playful yet witty manner. After hearing the response, fans started showering love on him and screamed in joy. Dylan looked handsome in a black T-shirt teamed with matching pants and a blazer. She was accompanied by his girlfriend Barbara who sported a blue pantsuit. Take a look at the video here.

Actor Dylan Sprouse: “Jimin is coming, okay.” pic.twitter.com/LDrVJSeYaK — army film club (@0613frames) April 27, 2023

BTS Jimin's arrival at the event

Soon after Dylan Sprouse's arrival, BTS member Jimin made a stylish entry. He wore a black blazer teamed with matching pants and completed the look with a silver brooch. For the unversed, he is the global ambassador of Tiffany & Co. Take a look at his photos and videos from the event.

Park Jimin, photographed by Nina Westervelt ✨ pic.twitter.com/SfWK56YtGr — army film club (@0613frames) April 28, 2023

the way jimin walks. god I’m obsessed pic.twitter.com/ipczZ9dQ7i — JMP | FACE (@jiminperforms) April 28, 2023

About Jimin's work life

On the professional front, Jimin recently released his solo album Face which included six songs Set Me Free Pt. 2, Like Crazy, Face-off, Like Crazy English version, Alone, and Interlude: Dive. The song topped the charts. Talking about the K-Pop group BTS, it is currently on a hiatus due to members' mandatory military service.