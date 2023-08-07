BTS Suga To Enlist In Military? K-pop Idol Requests Termination Of Postponement

BTS member Min Yoongi, popularly known as Suga, concluded his solo world tour with the D-DAY THE FINAL encore concert series on August 6. Following the show, the singer dropped subtle hints about his military enlistment. However, now his agency BIGHIT MUSIC has shared details about Suga's military enlistment process.

3 things you need to know

BTS Suga's solo Agust D tour, which began on April 26, concluded its run on August 6.

Suga will be the third member to enlist in military after Jin and J-Hope.

Both Jin and BTS J-Hope attended the final day of Suga's concert.

BTS Suga will be 3rd BTS member to join military

On August 7, the management agency of BTS confirmed Suga's enlistment process, positioning him as the third member from the septet to begin his military service. After his cryptic hints, the singer has now initiated his military enlistment process. He has submitted an application to terminate the postponement for starting his duties as soon as possible.

While the official date of Suga's enlistment is yet to be disclosed, the agency assured fans that updates will follow once all decisions are finalised. The agency issued a statement and appreciated their continued support for Suga. The agency assured fans that his journey during his military service will be met with unwavering support.

(BIGHIT MUSIC shares BTS Suga's enlistment plans | Image: BIGHIT MUSIC/Weverse)

"Hello, This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to inform our fans that SUGA has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement. We will inform you of further updates in due course. We ask you for your continued love and support for Suga until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist. Thank you," the statement read.

Suga hints at his enlistment in latest live session

In his Weverse live session, Suga expressed his feelings about the tour's completion. He spoke about the special moments he cherished and thanked fans for their unwavering support. While ending his live session, he got emotional and promised to reunite with fans in 2025. "If I say soon it would feel like a lie. So let's meet in 2025. Okay? Please wait a bit. 2025, let's see each other until then. You have done very well. Bye Bye!" he said.