BTS Suga Goes Rogue In Haegeum Music Video, Releases D-Day Solo Album

BTS rapper Suga released his much-awaited solo debut album D-Day today (April 21). The BTS member released the album under his alias Agust D via BigHit Music. Suga's 10- track album consists of People Part 2, Haegeum, AMYGDALA, HUH?, Interlude: Dawn, Snooze and more songs. After BTS Jimin released his debut album FACE, Suga's fans will be excited to listen to his tracks in D-Day.

People Pt. 2 was released in collaboration with K-pop idol IU, while HUH? was co-written by the rapper's bandmate J-Hope. The Daechwita singer's song titled Snooze on the other hand featured Kim Woosung and late Japaene composer Ryuichi Sakamoto. Both of them were Academy Award winners.

Along with the D-Day album, Suga will also be releasing his solo documentary titled Suga: Road to D-Day. This documentary movie will feature the rapper going on a musical journey as he seeks inspiration from other artists for his album. The documentary will premiere on OTT on April 21. Suga will also be embarking on first-ever solo tour in the US.

BTS Suga's D-Day tracks

The 10 tracks that are included in Suga's D-Day album are D-Day, Haegeum, HUH?1 (feat. J-Hope), AMYGDALA, SDL, People Pt. 2 (feat. singer IU), Polar Night, Interlude: Dawn, Snooze and Life Goes On. D-Day is a perfect track to begin with as it lends a new energy to the album. Next, Haegeum consists of heartfelt lyrics like "what is it exactly that's been restricting us?/ Maybe we do it to ourselves." The song is accompanied by a music video, in which he was featured in a never-seen-before avatar. In the end, he pays tribute to Joker, played by Heath Ledger by recreating one of his iconic shots from The Dark Knight.

Snooze showcases the talents of other K-pop idols like Woosung, a member of The Rose. In this emotional ballad, Min Yoongi narrates a vulnerable side of himself. He also talks about the hardships he has faced. Other songs like People Pt. 2 and SDL showcases pushing through tough times and resilience. HUH?! featuring J-Hope shows banter between the two band members. Lastly, songs like Interlude, Polar Night, and Life Goes On connects all songs and gives a whole new experience to the listeners.