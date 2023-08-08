BTS V Announces Solo Debut Album Layover For September Release, Tracklist Out

Kim Taehyung aka V is a member of the popular K-pop boy band BTS. Recently, he took to his social media handle to announce that he is all set to release his debut solo album. Fellow members of his band have already released their solo albums, apart from Jungkook.

3 things you need to know

BTS member V will release his debut solo album Layover in September.

The album will showcase Kim Taehyung's unique vocals and music taste.

Music videos of the tracks will be released by V's agency, Bighit Music.

Bighit Music announces BTS V's solo album

V's agency Bighit Music finally announced on his much-awaited debut solo album. The vocalist will be releasing his album titled Layover on September 8. The note shared by Bighit Music read, " We are excited to share more details about the release of BTS member V’s solo album ‘Layover.’ ‘Layover' consists of six tracks in total - five tracks and a bonus track. To fully appreciate the album’s flow, we recommend listening to it in sequence from start to finish."

The statement further mentioned that V will be showcasing new performances and will make several appearances to promote his album. Meanwhile, Taehyung's agency has urged ARMYs to show support to help the artist embark on his new journey as a solo performer. For the unversed, pre-orders for the album have begun and V himself shared the news with his fans. Interestingly, the album will be released on Yeontan's birthday (V's pet dog).

Tracklist of V's album

There will be six songs in Kim Taehyung's upcoming solo album. Bighit Music has urged ARMYs to listen to the tracks in a sequence. The first they recommended was Rainy Days, followed by Blue, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, For Us, and Slow Dancing (Piano ver.). The tracklist for V's album will have a blend of 70s music, modern influences and much more.