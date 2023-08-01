BTS V Flaunts Nail Art During Livestream With Fans, Breaks Stereotypes | Watch

Kim Taehyung aka V is one of the band members of the popular South Korean boy group BTS. He is now in the limelight for an inspiring reason. Recently, the singer-actor hosted a live session on his Weverse account and interacted with his fans, well-known as the ARMYs. During the session, he flaunted his nail art and broke stereotypes.

3 things you need to know

Kim Taehyung is reportedly working on his debut solo album.

BTS member V is known for his unique deep voice.

His livestream video from Weverse has gone viral.

Kim Taehyung flaunts his nail art to ARMYs

Kim Taehyung met his fans via Weverse and held a live session to interact with the ARMYs. He mentioned that he was eating his meal. Following this, he turned on the livestream. He soon revealed that the main reason for the live session was that he wanted to show off his cute pink nail art.

[TRANS] 🐻: For the first time in my life, I got my nails done, just like hobi hyung. I tried it because I think it will be my first and maybe last time doing it. I was filming something that I needed to have nails done for. So I didn't get it removed, (lag) I got the coating.… pic.twitter.com/HSEEiSHi1U — TAE GUIDE (@taeguide) July 31, 2023

The Dynamite singer revealed that he wanted to try something new. He said, "For the first time in my life, I got my nails done, just like Hobi hyung (J-Hope). I tried it because I think it will be my first and maybe last time doing it. I was filming something that I needed to have my nails done for. So I didn't get it removed, (lag) I got the coating. They said it doesn't last forever, it only lasts 3 weeks." Soon after he ended his live, his video went viral as he broke stereotypoes with his actions.

What's next for BTS V?

BTS V is gearing for his solo album. Jungkook, in a recent live session, spilled the beans about it. He revealed that he had heard some of his songs but kept the rest information under wraps.

"Have I listened to Taehyung’s album? Has the news come out? I’ve listened to a few of his songs, they’re good he’s good. I’ve heard it beforehand.," added the singer.