BTS V Confirms Cannes Debut, Will He And BLACKPINK Jennie Walk The Red Carpet On Same Day?

BTS member Kim Taehyung, popularly known as V, is gearing up for his red-carpet debut at Cannes Film Festival 2023. Earlier, it was speculated that the K-Pop idol will attend the event. Now, he has confirmed the news. V took to social media and shared that he will be walking the red carpet for Celine at Cannes 2023.

He is the global ambassador of the brand. Taehyung shared a series of posts on his Instagram story. In the photos, he can be seen preparing for his red carpet-debut. One of the photos features his invitation to Cannes 2023 by Celine. The handwritten note read, "Welcome to Cannes. We look forward to seeing you. Warmest, Peter." In the second photo, he is seen posing with Peter Utz, Celine's Head Director of Couture and Events. The third photo featured the singer with his crew. In another photo, he can be seen posing with his fashion photographer-friend Hong Jang Hyun. Surprisingly, he is also V's rumoured girlfriend and BLACKPINK member Jennie's photographer. For the uninitiated, the news of the BTS singer making his debut came after Jennie confirmed to attend the festival on May 22. Seemingly, the rumoured couple will walk on the red carpet on the same day. Take a look at his stories below.

More about BLACKPINK Jennie's debut

Apart from BTS V, BLACKPINK member Jennie will be making her red carpet debut at Cannes 2023 in connection with the premiere of her upcoming series, The Idol. Earlier, it was announced that the series had been welcomed to take part in the Out of Competition category at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Along with her, Johnny Depp's daughter Lily Rose-Depp, Troye Sivan, Jennie, and Danny Levy among others will attend the film festival. Singer Weeknd is the executive producer of the series and it is directed by Euphoria filmmaker Sam Levinson.