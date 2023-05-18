BLACKPINK Jennie Spotted Holding Hands With BTS V In Paris Ahead Of Her Cannes Debut?

BLACKPINK Jennie was spotted holding hands with BTS V or Kim Taehyung in Paris ahead of the former's red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival in its 76th edition. A video have been going viral on Twitter, which showed the two K-pop stars seemingly holding hands as they walked down the streets, unfazed by those around them. Although it was not confirmed whether it was V and Jennie, the video has gone viral with many commenting on it and shipping the two stars together.

V and Jennie sported casual wear on their Paris outing. The BTS star sported a maroon leather jacket with blue denim and white sneakers. He kept his face covered with a mask. Jennie on the other hand wore black leggings and a cream-coloured cardigan. It was interesting to see them wearing matching hats. Fans flooded to the comments section and poured in their loving messages for Taennie.

Taennie date in Paris (?) close friend and manager followed along.



video was taken by a known news & celeb videographer, he stated they’re indeed taehyung and jennie. pic.twitter.com/Ur0tbaCmUO — hearting (@taennietalk) May 17, 2023

Jennie at Cannes

After making her debut at the MET Gala, BLACKPINK member Jennie will now be marking her first outing at the Cannes Film Festival. The singer will be joining the event for the premiere of her upcoming series, The Idol. BLACKPINK’s label YG Entertainment made the announcement on Thursday (May 11).

Earlier in April, it was announced that The Idol had been welcomed to take part in the Out of Competition category at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, which will run from March 16 to 27. Reportedly, South Korean actors Song Joong-ki and Song Kang Ho will also mark their presence at the event. Their films, Hopeless and Cobweb respectively will also be premiered in the Out of Competition and Un Certain Regard categories respectively.