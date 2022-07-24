BTS' V, Park Seo-Joon Get Together For A Lavish Party As VVIP Guests; See Pics

Several celebrities of the South Korean entertainment industry gathered together at a party recently. Kim Taehyung, who also goes by his stage name V, was among the VVIP (Very Very Important Person) guests at the party. He was also accompanied by his close friend and actor Park Seo-Joon.

Pictures of South Korean celebrities gathered together for a party are currently surfacing on the internet. As per various social media handles, the gathering took place on July 21, 2022, and was for the alcohol brand KHEE Soju, founded by fashion designer Eva Chow. Reportedly, Park Jun-hee, the President of Clun Sound/Club Race of Cheongdam Lounge, hosted the event. Along with BTS' V and Park Seo-Joon, singer and actor Sandara Park and Lee Soo Hyuk also attended the party.

BTS' V surely brought his fashion A-game to the party as he was seen sporting a brown shirt, matching pants and a checked jacket. On the other hand, Park Seo-Joon was dressed in an all-black outfit. Take a look at their pictures.

BTS V, Park Seo-Joon come together for In The Soop: Friendcation

Earlier this week, on July 22, the much-awaited show In The SOOP: Friendcation started airing on Disney+ as well as JTBC. The show gave a glimpse of Wooga Squad members BTS' V, Park Hyung Sik, Park Seo-Joon, Choi Woo-Shik and Peakboy. As the first episode of the travel variety show starring all the members came out on July 22, fas could not help but go gaga over the bond the group shares. The show captured adorable moments of the squad and gave a sneak peek into the activities they had wished to do during the four-day vacation. it also featured the road trip that they took during their forest stay.

The members played some games as they sat together during the trip. As they were seated in a circle, the Parasite star noticed that they all were wearing similar outfits and started giving nicknames to everyone. He called himself a "clown" and then termed Paekboy "The Giant." He then turned to Kim Taehyung and called him "World Star." His nickname for Taehyung brought a huge smile on the BTS' star's face.

Image: Instagram/@park.jun.hee