BTS' V Recovers From COVID, Suggests Activities To ARMY To Pass Time During Quarantine

Member of the popular South Korean boyband, BTS' V contracted the deadly coronavirus on February 15 and was advised to isolate himself. The singer, who is known for his frequent interactions with his fans, called ARMY, via social media, spent his time chatting with them on WeVerse and shared little updates about his time in quarantine. From song suggestions to revealing his sleep duration, the BTS member shared many details of his time in isolation.

In his recent interaction with ARMY on the platform, the young singer talked about how he spent his time in quarantine and shared a health update post his COVID diagnosis. Read more.

BTS' V shares health update, suggests activities during quarantine

BTS member V took to his Instagram stories to reveal that he has recovered from COVID-19. He shared a video wherein he can be seen sitting in his house and wrote, ''Thank you for worrying about me, I've fully recovered thanks to you.'' and added, ''You're sweet to worry have a good day."

The video was an immediate relief to the fans who worried about the singer after his COVID positive diagnosis. Furthermore, the singer went on WeVerse and answered some of the ardent fans' questions which included a query that read, ''I'm in quarantine… What should I spend my time on?… I don't have much to do at home right now'' Answering the question, the singer suggested a list of activities for the ARMY as he wrote, ''I hmm... watched movies, listened to music, thought, slept, played some games and took some naps''

Earlier, the singer spoke about how he spent his Valentine's Day and revealed, ''Nope no one gave me anything so I found out (it was valentine’s) with just a few hours left in the day."

For the unversed, BTS' managing company, Big Hit Entertainment, released a statement announcing V's COVID positive diagnosis, that read, ''V visited the hospital Tuesday afternoon on the 15th after experiencing a mild sore throat and took the PCR test. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 tonight (February 15).'' Talking about the members, the statement read, ''There was contact with the other members on Saturday the 12th, but everyone was wearing a mask, and there was no close contact. None of the BTS members other than V are presenting any symptoms, and everyone received negative results from the preemptive self-tests.''

