BTS: This Is How Member V, Who Tested COVID Positive, Spent His Valentine's Day

Member of the popular band, BTS' V recently revealed how he spent his Valentine's Day which was celebrated on February 14. The singer is known for engaging with his fans, called ARMY, every so often on WeVerse and talking about his interests and random topics. In a recent interaction with them, the member was asked about his Valentine's Day celebration.

The singer, named Kim Taehyung, was diagnosed with COVID-19 on February 15 with a mild sore throat. He was also reportedly in contact with the other members who later tested negative for the deadly virus.

How did BTS' Kim Taehyung spend his Valentine's Day?

In a recent interaction with fans on WeVerse, V was asked if he received chocolates on Valentine's Day. Sadly for the singer, he revealed that he got no gifts on the special occasion. Moreover, he had not realised that it was Valentine's Day until there were only a few hours left in the day. He wrote, ''Nope no one gave me anything so I found out (it was valentine’s) with just a few hours left in the day."

He further shared an update on his health after contracting the virus, by answering a fan who asked, ''Did your body get better? I was worried because you weren't online on Instagram. I hope you eat a lot of delicious food, rest a lot, and meet ARMY soon, I love you.'' He answered the questions by writing, ''I’m good. Thanks for taking care of me!'', ''I’m thinking of mixing seasoned dried seaweed into rice together'' and also revealed that he was sleeping almost 15 hours a day.

The statement released by BTS' managing company, Big Hit Entertainment, read, ''V visited the hospital Tuesday afternoon on the 15th after experiencing a mild sore throat and took the PCR test. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 tonight (February 15).'' Talking about the rest of the band, they wrote, ''There was contact with the other members on Saturday the 12th, but everyone was wearing a mask, and there was no close contact. None of the BTS members other than V are presenting any symptoms, and everyone received negative results from the preemptive self-tests.''

Image: Twitter/@AanyaMishra16