Burak Deniz Meets Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur On His First India Visit

Turkish star Burak Deniz, who is well-known for his shows The Ignorant Angels and Don't Leave, recently visited India to attend the FICCI Frames event. During the event, the actor met with Anil Kapoor and shared a candid picture of them hugging each other on his Instagram handle. In the photo, Deniz was seen sporting a white shirt paired with white trousers and sneakers. On the other hand, Anil Kapoor wore an all-black outfit.

A video of Deniz also went viral in which the star was seen greeting Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur on the FICCI Frames stage. At first he shook hands with the Jug Jug Jeeyo actor and then gave a warm welcome to the Malang star who stood right beside him. Soon after the video surfaced, fans took to the comments to post their reactions. A fan wrote, "Okay i need extra oxygen support...someone take me to Mumbai please." Meanwhile, another fan wrote, "Ohh my god he is in india … I can’t believe this" followed by heart eyes emoji. Check the video below.

Burak exploring Mumbai

Several videos of Burak Deniz went viral on the internet in which he was seen vibing to Andaz Apna Apna's song Ye Raat Aur Ye Doori. He grooved on the beats of the song and even shared a glimpse of the Mumbai traffic from his car. While the Turkish star documented his entire trip, fans re-posted his videos on their social media handles. Check the videos below.

Burki grooving with that head movement on my childhood songs playing on Mumbai FM stations, like seriously am I dreaming? #BurakDeniz #FICCIFRAMES2023 #BurakDenizinIndia



pic.twitter.com/t68yonEeOC — $neh@ (@snehavora85) May 4, 2023

Burak Deniz is a model and actor from Turkey who rose to fame from his show The Ignorant Angels. He is also well-known for his show Ask Laftan Anlamaz. The show ran for a year and its final episode aired back in 2017.