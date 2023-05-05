Turkish Actor Burak Deniz Soaks In Bollywood Spirit During Mumbai Trip | Watch

Turkish actor Burak Deniz is on an India visit. He is here to attend the 23rd edition of FICCI Frames. During his stay in Mumbai, Deniz enjoyed the local flavour and was seen grooving to a Bollywood song while travelling in a car. In one of his Instagram stories, Deniz posted a video of him vibing to the peppy track Ye Raat Aur Ye Doori from Andaz Apna Apna.

Soon after the actor shared the video, it went viral and several fans re-posted the clip. A fan wrote, "OMG my first Turkish Drama was Ask Laftan Anlamaz and Burak Deniz is my fav! This is so cool." Deniz sported an all-white outfit in the video. He also shared a glimpse of the Mumbai traffic and also documented his entire trip in the city. Check the video below.

Burak Deniz meets Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur

Burak Deniz attended the FICCI Frames event with actor Anil Kapoor, who was accompanied by The Night Manager co-stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala and others. During the event, Deniz posed with the Thar actor and shared their candid picture on his Instagram stories. Not just Anil, but the Turkish actor also met Aditya Roy Kapur and greeted him on the stage. Check out the moment here.

Burak Deniz is a Turkish model and actor who rose to fame after his show Ask Laftan Anlamaz. Some of his other hit shows include Bizim Hikaye, The Ignorant Angels and more. He also featured in the film Don't Leave, which is streaming on OTT platforms.