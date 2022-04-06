'Business Proposal' Star Ahn Hyo Seop Is Dating Park Ji Hyun? Latter's Agency Responds

Business Proposal actor Ahn Hyo Seop's dating rumours with Park Ji Hyun have taken the internet by storm. Fans of the stars have reportedly taken to social media to provide shreds of evidence of a few incidents that hint something might be cooking between the two. Now, actor Park Ji Hyun's management agency has reportedly responded to the ongoing dating rumours.

Is Ahn Hyo Seop dating Park Ji Hyun?

In light of the recently surfaced speculations about Park Ji Hyun's love affair with Ahn Hyo Seop, her management agency Namoo Actors has released an official statement. The rumours have garnered much attention on the internet, but the agency has denied commenting on the same. As per media reports, a representative of Park Ji Hyun said "We have nothing to say". Meanwhile, the Business Proposal actor's agency Starhaus Entertainment has maintained silence on the matter.

What sparked the speculations of a love affair?

According to entertainment daily, on April 5, the rumoured couple went viral on the South Korean online communities' websites after a barrage of netizens shared supposed videos and photos of their affair on social media. For those unaware, the duo reportedly met each other back in 2017 when they modelled together for the clothing brand Edwin. It is speculated that their bond has only grown stronger ever since.

Netizens reportedly claim that Ahn Hyon Seop and Park Ji Hyun have been dating each other for five years now. It is said that the two shared similar photos of earthenware bowls via social media that hints that the duo might have been spending time together since the beginning of this year. A photo of Park Ji Hyun donning sunglasses has also reportedly begun doing the rounds that see a man's silhouette reflected in the lens. Fans also pointed out that Park Ji Hyun posted a photo of cooking a dish via social media and soon after, in an interview, Ahn Hyo Seop stated that the same dish is his favourite. All of these can be mere coincidences, however, reportedly fans deny believing the same.

If the two are dating each other can only be confirmed once their agencies release an official statement on the matter.

Image: Instagram/@imhyoseop/@potatopiggy9