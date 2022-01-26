Choi Woo Shik Talks About Friend BTS' V Singing 'Christmas Tree' For 'Our Beloved Summer'

Korean-Canadian actor Choi Woo Shik recently opened up about his friend, South Korean boyband, BTS' V singing an OST for his recently-ended romantic drama series, Our Beloved Summer. The Parasite fame has been friends with the young singer for quite a long time as they are known to be part of the popular 'Wooga Squad' which also includes notable personalities like Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik and Peakboy. The OST for the drama titled, Christmas Tree, was highly appreciated by fans and the song has also topped several music charts across the world.

In an interview with My Daily, as reported by Soompi, the 31-year-old actor admitted that the song was like a seasoning for him as he really liked it. He also extended gratitude towards his friend, BTS' V, for singing the song for his hit drama.

He said, ''First of all, I really like the song. The song was like MSG that helped me to express my acting better. When my friend said he would sing the song, I was really thankful, and I am really happy to have worked with that friend on a project that would last my whole life.”

Further talking about how the Wooga squad supported his drama, Woo Shik said, ''My friends are the reliable type who support me even if I am not doing a good job. I am really blessed to have good people around me. I received so many supportive messages because I have a lot of kind people around me.''

As mentioned earlier, Christmas Tree made BTS' V the first Korean soloist to debut on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart. It also ended up getting the 79th spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart as well as entered the US Amazon’s Best Selling Songs of 2021, becoming the first Korean track to do so.

More on 'Our Beloved Summer'

Starring Choi Woo Sik and Kim Da Mi in the lead role, Our Beloved Summer revolves around a couple who broke on a bad note. However, their past comes haunting them in the present when a documentary they made together in high school suddenly gains traction. This leads them to come together in front of the camera against their will.

The highly anticipated series premiered on December 6 and ended on January 25. Additionally, the series ended with a personal best ratings with an average nationwide viewership of 5.3%.

(Image: @dntlrdl/Twitter/@thv_pics/Instagram)