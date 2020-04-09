COVID-19 Crises: Vogue Italia Cover Goes Blank, Signifies Hope For New Story To Unfold

Shedding light on the increasing Coronavirus crisis in the world, Vogue Italia, took to their official social media handle and made a statement with its April cover going completely blank. They decided to scrape off the original April edition and went blank for this month with hope for betterment and ray of positivity in the world. Read on to know more.

Vogue Italia cover goes blank in light of Coronavirus

As per reports, Vogue Italia's silent cover was a move to depict the devastating health crisis gripping the country ever since COVID-19 has taken a toll of many people's lives. While 88,000 deaths have been reported due to Coronavirus, Vogue Italia editor-in-chief Emanuele Farneti made a statement on social media highlighting the reasoning behind the bold decision. Check it out here.

The blank Vogue Italia cover is captioned saying, "We shelved our project and started from scratch. The decision to print a completely white cover for the first time in our history is not because there was any lack of images – quite the opposite. We chose it because white signifies many things at the same time".

"White is for those who are filling this empty time and space with ideas, thoughts, stories, lines of verse, music and care for others. White recalls when, after the crisis of 1929, this immaculate colour was adopted for clothes as an expression of purity in the present, and of hope in the future. Above all: white is not surrender, but a blank sheet waiting to be written, the title page of a new story that is about to begin".

