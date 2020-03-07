The Debate
Sara Ali Khan And Other B'town Actors Provide Style Tips On Voguish Hair-dos For Gym Sesh

Bollywood News

Sara Ali Khan, Disha Patani, Katrina Kaif and other Bollywood divas inspired hairstyles you can opt for your next gym session. Take a look.

Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood divas take their fashion quotient very seriously. Every time they step outside home, B-town's leading ladies make sure to keep their best fashion foot forward. This is not limited to just outlandish outfits but hair and makeup as well. In fact, some Bollywood actors take their gym-looks more seriously than red-carpet events. 

Let's take a look at some voguish hairstyles donned by Bollywood actress you can take fashion inspiration from before your next gym session.

Voguish hairstyles you can opt for your gym look inspired by B-town actress'

Sara Ali Khan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Sara Ali Khan is one of the super-stylish new-age actors, who sure knows how to keep her best fashion foot forward. Just three films old, Sara has made a special place for herself in the entertainment industry. Sara wears some of the quirkiest hairstyles and this one is certainly an ideal hairdo for your next gym session. The Love Aaj Kal actor opted for multi-ribbon braids on her crown section leaving the rest of her hair open. 

Katrina Kaif

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

If you are someone who loves hitting the gym but prefer to keep their hair open, then you can definitely take style inspiration from Katrina Kaif. Katrina is unarguable amidst the most stylish superstars in the film Industry. Katrina is a fitness enthusiast and loves experimenting with her gym looks. Keeping hair open does not keep your gym look very outlandish but makes you feel uber-chic too.

Alia Bhatt

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Inspired by famous actor Alia Bhatt, a tight top-knot bun is also a perfect hairdo you can choose to wear with your gym wear. Alia Bhatt's style is effortless and very classic. She is someone who chooses comfort over style. So if you want to have a hassle-free gym workout without bothering about your hair then this hairdo by Alia Bhatt is simply ideal for you.  

Disha Patani 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Disha Patani is touted amidst the fittest female actors in Bollywood. Her undying love for fitness is quite evident from her workout videos on social media. A half-pony is a brilliant hairdo that suits all women. In this Disha Patani's photo, you see the glamours actor flaunting her uber-cool hairstyle. This Disha Patani inspired hairdo is something you can easily recreate and definitely wear to the gym. 

