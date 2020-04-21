'Love The Passion!': Netizens Overjoyed At Two Girls' Inter-roof Tennis Rally In Italy

Amid the lockdown due to the Coronavirus crisis, two young girls in Italy took their tennis game to their rooftops of neighbouring buildings. A local tennis club called Tennisclub Finale posted a video of the two girls playing tennis. According to reports, the two managed a 12-shot rally featuring forehands and backhands from their rooftops in the Ligurian town. Reportedly, the two youngsters are the members of the local tennis club.

Netizens React

Several people reacted to the video positively. While some people called it "Fantastic", others said that "Passion has no boundaries."

Read: Trump govt accuses China of 'vaccuming up global PPEs while hiding Covid'; claims evidence

Read: South Korea: People return to work, public places as country relaxes lockdown restrictions

Coronavirus in Italy

Leading third in the number of worldwide cases of novel coronavirus COVID-19 infection, Italy to date has a total of 181,228 cases of Coronavirus. While the country has reported 24,114 deaths due to the virus, around 48,877 people have been recovered. Meanwhile, the United States has become the new epicentre of the pandemic surpassing China, Italy, and Iran.

First detected in China's Wuhan, at present, there are around 2,482,044 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection across the globe and the disease has led to the death of around 170,456 people. In a ray of hope, around 652,150 people are also reported to have recovered.

Read: Andhra Pradesh: 33 students who returned from Italy finally reach home after a month

Read: North Korea's Kim Jong Un caught Covid from Chinese doctor; currently stable: Reports

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.