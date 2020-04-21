North Korea's Kim Jong Un Caught Covid From Chinese Doctor; Currently Stable: Reports

Multiple reports have floated in the US media about the health of North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un after he missed the celebration of his late grandfather and state founder Kim Il Sung on April 15. In the latest on Tuesday, a US media citing 'multiple US officials' said that Kim Jong Un caught COVID-19 from a Chinese doctor flown in to help with his heart valve surgery. However, the report added that he is in stable condition for now.

Meanwhile, another report said that Kim Jong Un was not gravely ill, dismissing initial reports of the day. Yet another report stated that the North Korean leader was 'brain dead' following the surgery, and the Donald Trump administration is looking into 'potential line of succession'. While there has not been any evidence or direct report by the North Korean state media about the issue, the South Korean government on Tuesday was quoted saying that it is looking into U.S. media reports.

The initial report that floated on Tuesday morning said that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was in 'fragile condition' after surgery. Officials from South Korea’s Unification Ministry and National Intelligence Service said they couldn’t immediately confirm the report. Citing an anonymous U.S. official, a US-based channel said Kim was in “grave danger” after an unspecified surgery.

The Unification Ministry, which deals with inter-Korean affairs, said it couldn’t confirm another report, but said quoting a DailyNK that Kim was recovering from heart surgery in the capital Pyongyang and that his condition was improving.

