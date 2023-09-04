Did BTS V Drop Another Hint About His Relationship With BLACKPINK Jennie?

Rumours about a romantic relationship between BTS member V and BLACKPINK's Jennie have been circulating for over a year. Hearsay began when the K-pop idols were allegedly spotted walking together while holding hands in Paris. The latest wave of speculation regarding V and Jennie's rumored relationship emerged after the BTS member's recent Instagram activity.

3 things you need to know

BTS V is all set to release his solo album Layover worldwide. He has already released two songs from it.

Jennie made her acting debut with The Idol alongside Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd.

The series was cancelled after its first season.

BTS V and BLACKPINK Jennie are on vacation?

Fans have been convinced about Jennie and V dating for some time now, primarily due to various pieces of evidence and incidents that have come to light. BTS member Taehyung, popularly known as V, posted a mirror selfie on his Instagram stories, and fans noticed a particular painting in the background that resembled one seen in previous photos of him with Jennie. Eagle-eyed fans speculated that they might be vacationing together.

Jennie confirmed she was dating Taehyung and the Paris date video with their managers months ago on her instagram post, today, Tae confirmed the leaked photos of them by posting the same exact painting and place on his instagram story. Congrats to the lovely couple 👏✨🤎 https://t.co/nmUZIyGjVI pic.twitter.com/sVMfx8pRJM — Taennie confirmó 👩‍❤️‍💋‍👨✨ (@taeandjennie) August 30, 2023

BTS V and BLACKPINK Jennie's romantic getaway in Paris

Ahead of her red carpet debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, BLACKPINK member Jennie was spotted holding hands with Kim Taehyung in Paris. A video from their romantic stroll on Paris streets went viral which showed the two K-pop stars remaining unfazed by those around them.

Jennie had previously shared photos of herself wearing the same outfit she was reportedly seen in during the Paris outing with V. However, neither HYBE (BTS's agency) nor YG Entertainment (BLACKPINK's agency) has officially confirmed or denied their relationship. Both agencies issued statements indicating that it was difficult to verify the authenticity of the claims doing the rounds on the internet.