BTS Jimin, Ranveer Singh, Michael B Jordan Attend An Event In New York; Netizens React

BTS member Jimin, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh and other celebrities were spotted at the Tiffany & Co event in New York. The star-studded event also saw Florence Pugh, Pharrell, Hailey Bieber, Anitta, Doja Cat, Michael B Jordan and more. The pictures from the venue were shared by the fans on social media and quickly went viral.

While Jimin was seen posing with American singer Pharrell Williams in one of the photos, no pictures of him with the Cirkus actor have surfaced on the internet yet. However, as both Jimin and Ranveer are still at the event, fans are hoping for a meet-up or interaction between the two stars. Talking about their looks, Jimin arrived at the event dressed in a black suit while Ranveer wore a white suit. They looked dapper in formal outfits. See the photos and videos here:

Park Jimin, photographed by Nina Westervelt ✨ pic.twitter.com/SfWK56YtGr — army film club (@0613frames) April 28, 2023

the way jimin walks. god I’m obsessed pic.twitter.com/ipczZ9dQ7i — JMP | FACE (@jiminperforms) April 28, 2023

ranveer singh is looking so hawtttt in white🤍 pic.twitter.com/dBXuNS9L2n — tete⁷🐻🥢 (@_btsInyourarea_) April 28, 2023

Ranveer Singh arrived at the Tiffany & Co the land mark opening 💙 #TiffanyAndCo pic.twitter.com/JDRHnTezdu — Ranveer Singh TBT (@Ranveertbt) April 27, 2023

Jimin and Ranveer's work front

On the work front, Jimin recently released his solo album FACE. It comprised of six songs including Set Me Free Pt. 2, Like Crazy, Face-off, Like Crazy English version, Alone, and Interlude: Dive. As a group, BTS is currently on hiatus due to its members going to the military under South Korean mandatory military service policy.

Earlier, BTS members were exempted from serving in the military. However, it was confirmed in October last year that the seven-member group will have to fulfill the compulsory military service. They will most likely return as a group in 2025. While Jin enlisted in December last year, J-Hope joined him a few days ago. A photo of Hobi from the camp went viral on social media.

Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s directorial Cirkus. Next, he is gearing up for his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He will be sharing the screen with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt. The rom com will hit the big screens on July 28.