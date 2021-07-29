'Edens Zero Episode 17': All You Need To Know About The Release Date & Time, OTT Platform

Edens Zero episode 17 is about to release soon, and here's an update for fans of the science fantasy anime. In the last episode, fans learned about 'Planet Hook', a place where bots go to spend the rest of their days after being discarded by humans. Read on to find out when your favourite trio will return -

Edens Zero episode 17 release date, and more

Edens Zero episode 17 will release on August 1st, 2021. The anime is set to return soon, however, is currently only airing in Japan. According to reports, the first season of the anime will consist of 25 episodes in total. The season which began in April will come to an end on September 26, 2021, with new episodes releasing every Sunday.

In Edens Zero episode 16, fans learned about Hermit's backstory about how she wanted to be friends with Dr. Müller and assisted his team in making a machine to provide energy for robots who were dying on Planet Hook. She eventually found out how the disaster, their work created had killed all the bots there, only to be experimented upon for two years by Muller. This led to the character's alienation from all humans, fifteen years ago.

How to watch Edens Zero episode 17? Where to stream Edens Zero episode 17?

Unfortunately for fans, Edens Zero is still airing only in Japan. However, there is some good news for manga and anime fans since Netflix has acquired rights for the anime and will be streaming it soon. According to an update by Netflix via one of their official Twitter handles, the streaming giant will be airing Edens Zero from August 26th.

This means that fans will be able to start watching the Science fantasy anime at least a month before the first season ends. Netflix also announced that anime will be made available globally, and so fans can rest easy and wait patiently for Shiki, Rebecca, and Happy to debut on their screens. Check out the announcement, below -

The adventure's beginning. Peep the trailer for the legendary space fantasy adaptation, Edens Zero, now.



Available Globally August 26th #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/2ksVW9riCX — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2021

Edens Zero has been adapted from a manga series of the same name by Fairy Tail creator, Hiro Mashima. Much of Edens Zero's character designs are based on characters from the fan-favourite Fairy Tail. However, as Mashima has claimed before, that is the only similarity between the two series.

Fairy Tail is currently running the manga series Fairy Tail: 100 years Quest, which is a direct continuation of the original series. No plans for an anime adaptation of the series have been announced, yet. While you wait for Edens Zero in India and other countries, you can check out the trailer for the anime below -

