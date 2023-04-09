Euna Kim, Former Member Of The Ark And KHAN, Announces Pregnancy

Former The Ark and Khan idol Euna Kim is all set to embrace motherhood. The former singer-rapper is 27 weeks pregnant. She took to social media and announced the news by sharing a series of photos.

In the photos, Euna Kim can be seen flaunting her baby bump. She wore a black dress teamed with matching polka-dotted stockings. Sharing the post on Instagram, she wrote, "It feels like Andy and I have gotten married just yesterday, but already it’s been almost a year and a half. Time is sure flying by! I’ve been so blessed to have a loving husband, and God has blessed us with our first son who we will welcome into this world in three months time."

"It’s already been 27 weeks, and we can’t wait to meet him. His name is Reuel, Hebrew for “friend of God”. Although both of us are very lacking, we hope to be able to learn step by step along the way, and create a God-fearing, loving family. We hope you will keep us in your prayers! Thank you :)," she added. Take a look at the post below:

More about Euna Kim

Euna Kim started her singing career in 2011 after she participated in the television reality show Superstar K-3. In 2014, she made a solo debut and joined The Ark which was disbanded in 2016. She then formed the band KHAN along with her former The Ark member Jeon Min-ju which, was later disbanded in 2019.

In 2021, Kim announced her retirement from the K-pop industry by sharing a post on social media. After retiring from the entertainment industry, she moved back to the US and became a Christian missionary.